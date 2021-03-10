As MS Residents Search For Water, Biden Admin Gives Afghans Ultimatum

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kali Akuno, co-founder and co-director of Cooperation Jackson, to discuss the humanitarian crisis facing residents of Jackson, Mississippi, Cooperation Jackson's evolving fight to give a voice to low-income residents of the city, and the importance of such efforts in a region of the country where a UN rapporteur described the living conditions as the worst he'd seen in the developed world.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the leaked Afghanistan power-sharing plan proposed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, what the plan offers the various interested parties, and why it's gotten such a cold reception from most of its would-be signatories.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People.org for another edition of our weekly segment “Tech For The People.” They discuss new escalations with Russia and China being carried out under the banner of cybersecurity, why 'diversity theater' in Tech isn't translating to real demographic shifts in the industry, and calls to boycott Amazon in solidarity with workers pushing to form a union at Amazon's facilities in Bessemer, Alabama.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, Host of the Discourse Podcast, to discuss corporate media complicity in the rise of Donald Trump, right-wing duplicity in denunciations of “cancel culture,” and whether the same justice system which saw George Floyd executed can hold his killer to account.

