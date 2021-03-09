As MN Judge Delays Chauvin Trial, Brazil Court Clears Lula Convictions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the emptiness of Democratic gestures towards women's liberation as we mark International Women's Day.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by comedian and activist Lee Camp, host and head writer of Redacted Tonight and author of the recent book Bullet Points and Punch Lines, to discuss the recently-passed $1.9 trillion Covid relief package, his recent article, "It’s Time for Major Wealth Redistribution — Yes, I Mean It," and why the political, economic, and healthcare crises facing working people in the US demand a new political force outside of the two-party system.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author and independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio, to discuss jury selection in the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the pushback we can expect to see from corporate media and police unions to the attempt to prosecute Chauvin for his role in the execution of George Floyd, and the political dynamics which brought about the massive "rebellion against racism" that characterized the summer of 2020.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's refusal to resign amid a growing sexual harassment scandal, "the horribly symbolic protocols" surrounding the so-called 'George Floyd Justice In Policing Act,' and the news that a Brazilian court has annulled the corruption convictions of former president Lula de Silva.

