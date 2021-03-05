After Caving on Minimum Wage, Democrat Symbolism Too Little, Too Late

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the end of Reconstruction and the significance of the connections between yesterday’s planter class and today’s ruling class.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kei Pritsker, journalist with BreakThrough News to discuss the so-called ‘George Floyd’ police funding bill passed by the House of Representatives, why it’s attracted such widespread criticism from critics of racist US policing, and why the bill seems unlikely to pass.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of the weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the Major League Baseball Player’s Association’s vocal support for the organizing drive at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, how an amicus curiae brief filed by former players in support of the NCAA in its landmark Supreme Court case ultimately undercut the league’s messaging, and how the case of Tre Mason highlights long-standing failures to address the dangers of high-impact athletics.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the new book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss the muted response by so-called progressive Democrat’s to the party’s abandonment of the fight for a $15/hr minimum wage, Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine’s embrace of Juan Guaido, and a new court ruling giving New Yorkers access to the disciplinary data of tens of thousands of cops.

