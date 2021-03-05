Biden Caves on Covid Aid for 17m, But Stays The Course on Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ryan Cooper, National Correspondent for The Week magazine, and Co-Host & Producer of LeftAnchor podcast, to discuss how President Biden's tweaks to the COVID-19 relief package will leave 17 million people with no stimulus check, how the move is likely to delay the process, and the grave consequences the decision could have on the Democratic Party's chances in the 2022 midterms elections.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Johanna Fernandez, Associate Professor of History at Baruch College of the City University, author of "The Young Lords: A Radical History," and editor of the book "Writing on the Wall: The Selected Prison Writings of Mumia Abu Jamal," to discuss political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal's recent positive coronavirus diagnosis, why Dr. Ricardo Alvarez has indicated "the only treatment for Mumia is freedom," and why the latest development only underscores the life-threatening conditions facing the incarcerated population as a matter of routine.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ali Abunimah, co-founder of electronicintifada.net and the author of 'One Country' and 'The Battle for Justice in Palestine,' to discuss the announcement that the International Criminal Court will investigate war crimes allegedly carried out by Israel, why Secretary of State Anthony Blinken immediately leaped to demonize the efforts to bring the Israeli regime to justice, and double standards in the application of international law.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by social and civic innovation expert Kendrick Jackson to discuss the about-face by Minneapolis authorities in their plan to pay social media influencers to publicize the city's official perspective in the run-up to the trial of George Floyd's killer, officer Derek Chauvin, the fallout of the sexual abuse allegations leveled against pop star and actor TI, and why similar accusations against Joe Biden seem to have been swept under the rug.

