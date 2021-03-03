56 Years After Malcolm’s Killing, New Details & Threats to Legacy Emerge

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Lillian House, one of the lead organizers around Justice for Elijah McClain, to discuss the recent independent report detailing how Aurora police and EMS continuously mishandled and escalated the arrest of Elijah McClain before the young Black man died in 2019, the massive nonviolent protests demanding justice for his killing by police last summer, and why the only ones facing criminal charges now are the organizers who called for police accountability.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nnenna Amuchie, organizer with Black Alliance for Peace, East of the River Mutual Aid, and the DC chapter of the Gray Panthers, to discuss yesterday’s protest outside the Haitian embassy in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of Haitians demanding President Jovenel Moise step down, the role of the US in propping up the unpopular regime, and where that relationship fits within the American government’s long history of supporting brutal dictatorships in Haiti and across the region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by TechForThePeople.org editor Chris Garaffa for another edition of our new segment Tech For The People. They discuss the millions of seniors struggling to get vaccinated without internet access or know-how and the $650 million settlement that Facebook was ordered to pay after the social media giant appeared to openly violate an Illinois ban on using facial recognition software without consumer consent.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Baba Zak Kondo, author of “Conspiracies: Unravelling the Assassination of Malcolm X,” to discuss the significance of the admission by now-deceased NYPD undercover officer Raymond Wood that he facilitated Malcolm’s assassination on behalf of the FBI and the NYPD, why Kondo now condemns the recent Netflix documentary series on the assassination and says he regrets his participation, and the broad cultural campaign to “de-emphasize the role of the state” in the execution of the Black liberation legend.

