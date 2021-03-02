Khashoggi Killing Exposes Double Standards of Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Walter Smolarek, editor of Liberation News, to discuss Congressional Democrats’ abandonment of the $15/hour minimum wage proposal and where they’re laying the blame.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdul Rahman, a journalist with People’s Dispatch and Newsclick to discuss the ongoing strike by farmers in India over big-business friendly legislation, the role of Big Tech in silencing the movement, and the “active state repression” being carried out by the right-wing government against the farmers.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Moleko Phakedi, Deputy Secretary-General of the South African Federation of Trade Unions, to discuss the recent strike by workers on South Africa, why many have come to oppose the ANC government, and the social factors and organizations which allowed the SAFTU to spearhead such a robust response.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss Donald Trump’s incendiary comments at CPAC.

Also, we touch upon the White House's response to a declassified intel report on the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

