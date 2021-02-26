DC & Federal Courts Look to Restart Evictions Amid Homeless Crisis

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the deadly attack on Syria authorized by US President Joe Biden last night, why the US military's official justification for the strike doesn't appear to hold water and the broadly-bipartisan imperialist consensus in Congress.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brianna Griffith, host and producer of People's Republic Radio in Austin, Texas, to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis plaguing Texans as the state struggles to provide basic services to hundreds of thousands, Joe Biden's visit to the storm-ravaged region, and the protest that outraged residents and organizers are planning to hold outside ERCOT headquarters on Sunday.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss Duke University's removal of college basketball star Jalen Johnson from the team roster, the attempts by Canadian politicians to poach the 2022 Olympics from China due to "dubious" allegations of human rights violations in the Xinjiang province, and how Canada's horrific human rights legacy in terms of indigenous genocide exposes the "western chauvinism" behind the campaign.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City, to discuss why there always seems to be money for war but never for social spending, why capitalism treats working people as disposable, how "development" in cities functions as a catch-all for neoliberal policies and projects that drive gentrification.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com