Two Months Into Unprecedented Vaccine Drive, Racial Disparities Abound

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, where you can read his latest piece, “The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," to discuss the latest in Democrats' efforts to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, and why Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal thinks any attempt to lay the blame for a failure to include a $15 minimum wage at the feet of the unelected Senate Parliamentarian is 'not gonna fly.'

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to discuss the newly-introduced “Honduras Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Act of 2021,” the response by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez to Congress' attempt to sanction him, and why the US government appears poised to rescind its support for one of its most loyal regimes in the region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of “Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire,” to discuss Israel's efforts to distribute excess COVID-19 vaccines among allied regimes like Honduras rather than the Palestinian population, the outrage the move has provoked among progressives and Palestinians, and how pushback from figures like Defense Minister Benny Gantz could put a pause on the program.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to discuss the dramatic racial disparities in access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the shocking inequality on display amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Texas, and how the state's overreliance on fossil fuels left it so vulnerable to storms.

