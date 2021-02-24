MSM Fans Sinophobia at Home as It Collaborates With Imperialism Abroad

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sheila Xiao, organizer and co-founder of the organization Pivot to Peace (PeacePivot.org), to discuss the dramatic rise in hate crimes against people of Asian descent and the under-discussed role of corporate media in paving the way for the trend by ginning up the anti-Chinese sentiment.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, to discuss his new book, “Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism,” the important conceptualization of Black people in the US as a 'distinct nation', and the role of scientific socialism in achieving real emancipation for working people of all oppressed nationalities.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone, Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, Author of The Management of Savagery, to discuss his recent article exposing the British government's program which paid Reuters and BBC to "weaken Russia," how Twitter's introduction of a new "hacked material" warning label in response to the exposé became on overnight meme, and why corporate media outlets are blaming The Grayzone for Amnesty International's decision to rescind Alexei Navalny's 'Prisoner of Conscience' Status.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America," to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Texas as authorities struggle to return power and water to millions, Josh Hawley's controversial questioning of witnesses in the probe of the assault on the US Capitol, and how capitalism and white supremacy led us to 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com