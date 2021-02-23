Cops Implicated in Malcolm X Murder, Blamed For Elijah McClain Killing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to discuss the news that the US has officially passed 500,000 coronavirus deaths, reports that life expectancy in the US has officially dropped by a full year, and why Latin and Black communities have been left to bear the brunt of the public health crisis.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, to discuss fallout from the Biden administration's refusal to axe Trump-era sanctions on Iran, the stopgap agreement between the Iranian government and the IAEA to maintain inspections at nuclear facilities for the next three months, and how the Democratic establishment's continuation of Trump's policies abroad undercuts the nominally anti-racist rhetoric of the Biden-Harris administration.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta, to discuss the letter by a recently-deceased New York Police Department informant implicating both the NYPD and the FBI in the assassination of Malcolm X, why the revelation bolsters long-time accusations that the US government had a hand in the murder of the Black liberation icon, and how the "thorough" infiltration of the Nation of Islam lends further credence to allegations of state involvement.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, and author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism," to discuss the independent probe which found that police in Aurora, Colorado had "no justification" to stop Elijah McClain when they killed him with a lethal dose of ketamine last year, the public debate over student loan forgiveness and the hypocrisy of many right-wing critics who object to the targeted debt relief strategy.

