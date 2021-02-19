Today's Talented Tenth: Black Misleadership Class & The Cult of Kamala

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, "Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party," to discuss his new article, "Biden Offers Moderate Solutions to Radical Problems," the relationship between the failures of the US healthcare system and the Texas electrical grid, and why the Biden administration's latest moves in immigration and foreign policy come as such a disappointment to many progressives.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, a Coordinating Committee member of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the situation in Libya on the 10th anniversary of the NATO-backed overthrow of the government of Muammar Gaddafi, and the shifting loyalties of the international patrons of the major factions on the ground.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of the weekly segment, "The Red Spin Report." They discuss Rush Limbaugh's brief stint at ESPN, how the racist rhetoric which characterized her career quickly led to his termination, and the death of former NFL wideout Vincent Jackson.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, "W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History," to discuss how the crisis in Texas exposes the inability of capitalism to provide for the most vulnerable populations, and how Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot embodies the concept of "intersectional imperialism," and the historical parallels between Du Bois' "Talented Tenth" paradigm and notions of "Black excellence."

