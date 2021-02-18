Rush to Trump — How Deceased Commentator Paved Path for Rise of Reaction

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Smalls, labor activist, founder of The Congress Of Essential Workers, and host of the podcast “It’s a Smalls World,” to discuss the ongoing struggle to unionize the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, the extensive efforts by management to combat the organization by workers, and what successful unionization there would mean for similar efforts across the country and the globe.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the latest in the contentious presidential election in Ecuador earlier this month, the rapid breakdown of the ostensible alliance between would-be runners-up Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Perez, and how the Organization of American States is attempting to influence the situation.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to discuss the conditions at a Houston-area shelter in Texas giving refuge to families seeking relief from the cold, the broad systemic failures exposed by the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the state, and how other organizations are stepping in to fill the gaps left by their absentee state and the federal government.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman, Executive Producer and co-host of Luqman Nation, to discuss Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun amid the devastating disaster unfolding in his home state, the rise of Rush Limbaugh, the significance of Trump's dismissal of Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell as a "dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack," and the crucial role of Donald Trump in uniting the reactionary segments which have come to form the core of the Republican base.

