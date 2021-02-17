‘Fawning’ Corporate Media Coverage Reveals Ruling Class Sympathies

Millions struggle without power as storm slams Texas; Court rules Nigerians can sue Shell in the UK; How SOUTHCOM stirs up trouble in the Caribbean.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brianna Griffith, host and producer of People's Republic Radio, to discuss the dangerous conditions facing millions of people amid the ongoing blackouts in Texas, how the crisis is playing out in different cities across the state, and why the power grid in Texas was uniquely unprepared for this moment.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rudolf Okonkwo, a Nigerian American writer, journalist and host of the satirical Dr. Damages Show on IrokopostTV, to discuss the new court ruling which paves the way for Nigerians impacted by decades of Shell oil spills to sue the multinational corporation in the UK and why the impending global shift to renewable energy makes getting concessions a matter of urgency for Shell’s victims.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and member of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss her new article on Hood Communist, “The Caribbean Diaspora Has A SOUTHCOM Problem,” Joe Biden’s troubling support for Jovenel Moise as he continues to maintain his grip on power in Haiti after his term’s expiration, and how Vice President Kamala Harris weaponizes her identity in support of US imperialist objectives.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the “realignment” of the corporate duopoly taking place amid the fight for the GOP, the “fawning” corporate media coverage of President Joe Biden, and the “non-stop assault on sovereignty” which characterizes US foreign policy regardless of which party is in power.

