No End in Sight for Millions Dealing With Outages & Cold in Texas

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ben Becker, Editor at Breakthrough News, to discuss the acquittal of former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, why the result came as little surprise to observers, and why the Democrats went ahead with the trial despite its apparent forgone conclusion.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rick Sterling, journalist and member of the San Francisco-based Syria Solidarity Movement, to discuss President Joe Biden’s nomination of Victoria Nuland for Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Nuland's extensive history of regime change efforts abroad, and the broad bipartisan imperialist consensus revealed by her affinity for the neoconservative movement.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org, to discuss the return of right-wing social media hub Parler, the alarming new efforts to patent AI technology used to identify "homeless people" and "drug users," and the billionaires eyeing Virtual Reality as a means of sedating working people chafing under increasingly unbearable living conditions.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to discuss the ongoing power outages plaguing millions in Texas as the state's power grids face massive electrical shortages, the new report in the Lancet which found 40% of COVID deaths in the US were preventable, and the huge racial disparities in denial of unemployment benefits.

