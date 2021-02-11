Biden's Neoliberalism: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back?

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Carl Hamad-Lipscombe, Director of advocacy and policy at Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, to discuss the continuing deportations of hundreds of Haitians under the Biden administration, and whether Biden is unwilling or unable to control the Department of Homeland Security.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Phil Wilayto, Editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper and co-founder of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality to discuss the elimination of the death penalty in the state of Virginia, the intertwining history of the death penalty in Virginia and white supremacy throughout the US, and the role of this summer's uprising against racist police terror in achieving progressive concessions from the Democratic Party.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil, to discuss the explosive leaks from Brazil's Lava Jato corruption case showing high-level collusion between the prosecutors and the FBI, how the revelation may influence the ongoing legal case against former President Lula da Silva, and what the eye-opening documents tell us about the role of US imperialism in the region.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to discuss the war between the right-wing and the establishment Republicans, the dangers of "unifying" with those who don't see you as fully human, and the urgent need for transnational solidarity among the working class.

