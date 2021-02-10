As Unlikely Trump Impeachment Continues, So Do Deadly US Sanctions

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and contributor to Counterpunch and ThePolemicist.net, where you can read his latest piece, “The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th,” to discuss the latest developments in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, and why convicting the former President could lead to a political dynamic under which guilt is a matter of partisanship.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Leo Flores, Latin America Campaign Coordinator at CODEPINK, to discuss the ongoing impacts of the deadly sanctions regime imposed on Venezuelans by the US government, how Juan Guaido and his acolytes are still managing to deprive Venezuelans of much-needed healthcare supplies even after the European Union downgraded the opposition figure’s status from ‘interim President’ to ‘privileged interlocutor,’ and what to make of the Biden administration’s stated intention of analyzing how US sanctions impact the public health of their target nations.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mia Donovan, director of the new documentary “Dope is Death,” to discuss the film's significance, how Dr. Mutulu Shakur coordinated with revolutionary organizers to create the first acupuncture detox program in the US, and what lessons which the pioneering public health initiative offers audiences today.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss the argument by impeachment managers that the would-be coup at the Capitol on January 6th was "predictable," the overlooked internationalism of the Fred Hampton and the Black liberation movement, and the impact of declining living conditions in the twilight years of US imperialism on class consciousness in America.

