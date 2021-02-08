Super-Spreader Super Bowl Urges Superficial "Racial Healing"

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and By Any Means Necessary producer Wyatt Reed to discuss the victory of Ecuador's socialist presidential candidate Andres Arauz on Sunday, why the latest data released by the country's National Election Council indicates Arauz will face off against media darling Yaku Perez, and how the left in Ecuador is responding to the developments.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, to discuss his new book “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” why "nurture" tends to triumph over "nature," and the many ways the historical hyper-exploitation of Black athletes continues to this day.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Max Rameau, Haitian-born political theorist, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and author of an upcoming book on Community Control Over The Police, to discuss the latest in the efforts by Democratic lawmakers to impeach former President Donald Trump, the history of Black Power in Washington, DC, and why the singing of the 'Black national anthem' will likely do little to promote meaningful racial reconciliation.

