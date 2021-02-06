Despite Yemen Exit, Bipartisan Push For New Cold War Continues

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host, Executive Director of World Beyond War and author of the new book “Leaving World War II Behind,” to discuss the Biden administration’s announcement that the US government is “ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen,” why the concerns for Saudi security voiced in the same statement are raising eyebrows among anti-war activists, and how Obama-era support for Saudi Arabia set the stage for the current crisis in Yemen.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch, to discuss Sunday’s hotly-contested elections in Ecuador, and why leftist candidate Andres Arauz is leading the pack of presidential candidates.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the wave of NHL teams postponing games due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and the profound and personal reflections on the NFL lifestyle penned by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, to discuss her book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents” a year since its publishing, the folly of believing news stories regarding Russia or a China whose sources are funded by “CIA cutouts,” and how US imperial aggression abroad deprives working families of resources at home.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com