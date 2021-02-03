GOP Civil War Heats Up as House Looks to Strip Greene of Assignments

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Matt Sutton, Director of Media Relations for the Drug Policy Alliance to discuss the group's successful drive to pass the country's first full drug decriminalization ballot initiative in Oregon, why the transition from criminalizing those in possession to directing them towards non-compulsory treatment services should begin to eliminate the racist disparities in drug enforcement, and what's next for the decriminalization movement in this country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kambale Musavuli with the Centre for Research on the Congo to discuss the resignation of the prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a vote of no confidence, the meeting between DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and why attempts to describe Chinese government involvement in Africa as akin to US imperialism are so off the mark.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by social and civic innovation expert Kendrick Jackson to discuss the upcoming House of Representatives vote on whether to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, the predictably racist backlash to efforts to ensure the architects of the Capitol insurrection are punished for their role in the chaos and why Democrats risk alienating so much of their base if they choose not to offer a bold progressive legislative agenda going forward.

