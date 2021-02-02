As Working People Demand Real Policy, Biden Offers More Representation

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sathya Vatti with the ANSWER Coalition to discuss the seizure of power by military forces in Myanmar, what's motivating the latest political developments there, and why the corporate media seems so concerned with the situation.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech For The People, for another edition of the new weekly segment "Tech For The People." They discuss the 800% spike in government requests for personal information of users reported by Amazon, growing cooperation between police and the company's "Ring" home security startup, and how police departments across the country are exploiting loopholes in bans on facial recognition to carry out invasive surveillance anyway.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Ramzy Baroud, author, syndicated columnist, editor of the Palestine Chronicle & Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs, to discuss the 'medical apartheid' carried out by Israel in its vaccination program, the significance of the explicit recognition of the Israeli government as an apartheid regime by groups like B'Tselem, and the latest efforts by the regime to normalize the occupation of Palestine among the international community.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss President Biden's appointment of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, why representation isn't a replacement for real policy proposals, why organization is the only way forward for progressive and socialist activists.

