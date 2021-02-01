As "$2000 Checks" Shrink to $1400, Democratic Hedging Begins

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Brian Becker, host of The Socialist Program with Brian Becker, to discuss President Biden's decision to meet with Congressional Republicans who are demanding Democrats reduce the size of the planned COVID relief package by two-thirds, how Democrats can simply pass their original $1.9 trillion packages via reconciliation, and the attempt by Democrats to convince voters to accept $1,400 instead of the $2,000 checks promised by the party.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Cohen, journalist with Behind The Headlines, to discuss his new article in Mintpress News, "How a US-Backed Coup in Serbia Inspired the DC Insurrection," and how the saga shines a light on the direct links between the violent insurrections supported by the US government abroad and the January 6th assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by organizer and environmental justice consultant Kari Fulton to discuss the intersections of racial and environmental oppression, how the focus on climate change can lead to the glossing over of important issues like the polluting and poisoning of marginalized communities, and the long struggle to rid the environmental movement of racism.

