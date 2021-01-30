3 Weeks After Would-Be Capitol Coup, Ruling Class Legitimacy In Doubt

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kaleigh O’Keefe, editor with Liberation News, poet and host of the First Fridays Open Mic in Jamaica Plain, Boston, and member of United Auto Workers Local 1596, to discuss their recent article in Liberation News, "Make 10 billionaires richer or freeze global poverty? Capitalism chose the former in 2020," the stark differences in how capitalist and socialist governments responded to the coronavirus, and common-sense measures that could be taken to address the public health crisis— but haven't.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Vikas Rawal, an economics professor specializing in India’s agrarian conditions at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, to discuss the violent police crackdown on striking farmers in India, the controversial legislation which led to the massive demonstrations, and why the government of Narendra Modi is responding with such forceful tactics.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, another edition of the weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss why National Women's Hockey League player Saroya Tinker is speaking out against reactionary media outlet Barstool Sports, worrying indications by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that Michigan could reinstate high school athletics within a span of "weeks or days," and how and why the NBA could ultimately hold its annual All-Star Game as the pandemic continues to rage.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to discuss the proposal by the acting Capitol Police chief to permanently wall off the US Capitol building, the latest developments in the criminal investigations into the perpetrators of the "insurrection", and why class analysis is crucial in analyzing the events of January 6th and so much more.

