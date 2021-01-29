Contradictions Heighten Amid Capitalist & Democratic Party Hypocrisy

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Tina Landis, organizer and author of the new book, "Climate Solutions: Beyond Capitalism," to discuss President Joe Biden's climate-related executive orders, why much of the corporate media may be exaggerating the significance of the directives, and the extent to which the moves are oriented towards neutralizing left opposition to the Biden administration.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Morgan Artyukhina to discuss their recent article, "‘French Revolution in Finance’: Independent Investors Boost GameStop Stocks, Stiff Short-Sellers," the alarming moves by popular apps like Robinhood to prevent amateur users from trading their shares in Gamestock and other brick-and-mortar retail outlets, and why the investment strategy by a handful of Reddit users provoked such a strong rebuke by the ruling class.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gareth Porter, investigative historian and journalist and co-author of "The CIA Insider's Guide to the Iran Crisis: From CIA Coup to the Brink of War," to discuss his new article in The Grayzone, "Biden admin’s coercive Iran policy threatens serious new regional crisis," and why the Biden administration's demand that Iran returns to full compliance to the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action deal—which the US government unilaterally exited under President Donald Trump—is likely to be a non-starter with Tehran.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror," to discuss his new article on Black Agenda Report, "Neither Class Reduction nor Race Reduction: Toward a Revolutionary Left Framework on an Age-Old Debate," why the Democrats are pursuing a seemingly ill-fated second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump well after he's left office, and why the blowback from that strategy could land most squarely on the working class forces which the Democratic Party claims to represent.

