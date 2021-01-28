Department of Homeland Security Memo Warns About 'Domestic Terrorism'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself,” to discuss his new article, "How Capitalism’s Dogged Defenders and Propagandists Defend It From Criticism," the twilight of US economic hegemony, and how the ruling class exploits economic illiteracy to discourage efforts to raise the minimum wage.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik, to discuss the phone call between Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and United States President Joe Biden and how establishment Democrats are using the public outrage over the insurrection at the Capitol to fan the flames of anti-Russia hysteria.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, an artist, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital on Pacifica Radio, to discuss how the Department of Homeland Security's recent warning against "domestic terrorism" creates a false equivalency between organizers seeking social justice, Anthony Blinken's confirmation as President Joe Biden's Secretary of State, and whether the limitations of Biden's recent executive orders will encourage the further radicalization of working people.

