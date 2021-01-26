Liberal Coalition Frays as Biden's 1st Week Shows Style, Not Substance

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed, to discuss the vote by the union to postpone the return to in-person teaching following Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's push to force teachers back to work amid the pandemic and the significance of Joe Biden's attempt to intervene in the labor dispute process on behalf of the city government.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech For The People, to discuss how US military intelligence is exploiting a loophole in privacy law to track the movements of Americans without a warrant, the vast sums of money Big Tech spends on lobbying Washington for favorable policies, and the "Right To Repair" legislation currently under consideration in over a dozen states.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of "Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil," to discuss his new documentary released via Redfish, "Dismantling Brazil: Bolsonaro's Neoliberal Agenda," the car caravans protesting the rule of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and why the involvement of the US government in subverting the democratic process in Brazil under both Obama and Trump bodes poorly for the future of the region under Joe Biden.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss Joe Biden's slate of executive orders apparently aimed at promoting racial equity, the continuing consolidation of power by the neoliberal ruling class after the instability generated by the Trump presidency, and what's to come in the "overt civil war" among the Republican base and leadership.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com