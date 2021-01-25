Corporate Media Celebration Continues as Biden Does 'Bare Minimum'

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Abby Sea, co-founder of Baltimore for Border Justice, to discuss the legislative efforts they're supporting to generate oversight for misconduct by police and ICE, the institutions using 'opaque' rules to limit public participation in the proceedings, and how the city's lack of control over its own police department encourages a lack of accountability within the organization.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ian Goodrum, Senior Editor and Columnist at China Daily, to discuss the latest escalations by the US military in the South China Sea, the Chinese government's sanctions on top Trump administration officials like Mike Pompeo, and how corporate media misportrays the effective Chinese response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nick MacWilliam, director of the new documentary "Santiago Rising" and co-editor at Alborada.net, to discuss the film, Chile's political landscape in the wake of last year's uprising against the neoliberal regime, and how his time in the country shaped his understanding of imperialism.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to discuss why the 'peaceful transition' was neither peaceful nor a real transition of power, what's revealed by the disparities between those facing decades in prison for their alleged crimes amid last summer's George Floyd protests and the pro-Trump elements which besieged the US Capitol, and why diversity in representation does little to advance the material interests of working-class communities.

