As Biden Issues Executive Orders, Critics Say They Don't Go Far Enough

Ten things Biden can do without Congress (but won't); 140,000 lost jobs all held by women—report; NCAA coaches think twice about tournaments.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by by comedian and activist Lee Camp, host and head writer of Redacted Tonight and author of the recent book "Bullet Points and Punch Lines," to discuss his new article on Consortium News, "What Biden Can Do Without Congress (But Won't)," why Biden's much-hyped slate of executive orders seems designed to put the left back to sleep, and why it's no surprise Biden isn't doing more to help struggling Americans.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Hannah Dickinson, professor and organizer with Geneva Women’s Assembly in Geneva, New York, to discuss the 140,000 women's jobs lost in the US last month, why nearly all of those who lost employment were Black or Latin, and how capitalism extracts so much unpaid labor from women.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment "The Red Spin Report." They discuss why more than one in four NCAA basketball coaches doesn't think conference tournaments should be held this year, why NCAA recruiting rules are regularly violated by big teams, and the disturbing implications of the league's refusal to compensate student-athletes.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” to discuss Biden's rejection of former president Trump's "1776" educational initiative, issues with the "American Descendants of Slavery" movement, and what's motivating the Biden's assertion that Juan Guaido is the president of Venezuela.

