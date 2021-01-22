Biden's First Day Suggests 'Polite' Imperialism Has Returned

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sean Michael Love, journalist with Black House News, to discuss the impact of the 'occupation' of Capitol Hill by the National Guard amid the inauguration of Joe Biden, how the military checkpoints are affecting the city's most vulnerable populations, and how local anti-police brutality organizers are stepping in to help.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Concannon, human rights lawyer and Executive Director of Project Blueprint, to discuss his new article in Haiti Liberte, "Capitol Riots Force a Reckoning with Violent US-led Coups Abroad" and the parallels between the US-backed coup in Haiti and the attempted insurrection at the Capitol building.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abdul Rahman with People’s Dispatch to discuss the growing protests against harsh lockdowns and police brutality in Tunisia, the aggressive response by police, and what the situation reveals about the so-called "Arab Spring."

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ben Norton, Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, and the Producer and Co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast to talk about Senate's confirmation of Avril Haines, Biden’s pick for director of national intelligence, why Biden's recognition of Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president shows imperialism is a bipartisan affair, and how Biden's get-tough-on-Russia shtick undermines attempts to portray him as less bellicose than Trump.

