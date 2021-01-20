Biden Sworn in Under Lock & Key in First Live Stream Inauguration

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by producer Wyatt Reed to discuss Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the US and why Biden looks unlikely to fundamentally alter the direction of US imperialism.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News and producer and host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in New York, to discuss the recent presidential election in Uganda, the troubling indications that the apparent re-election of longtime Pres. Yoweri Museveni was the result of electoral fraud and the impact of the reactions by the US and European powers.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss the "American Rescue Plan" announced by Joe Biden this week, and why the messaging from Biden's economic advisor, Larry Summer, seemingly undermines any real effort to address the economic crisis.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History," to discuss the role of Blackness in the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, whether Black girls should look up to women like Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, and how the term "totalitarianism" was historically deployed to draw a false equivalence between communism and fascism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com