As Long-Awaited Inauguration Looms, 12 Soldiers Removed After Vetting

More soldiers deployed in DC as inauguration looms; MSM goes to bat for Islamophobic Kremlin critic; Apps sell baby data, even before birth

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project, to discuss the massive military presence in Washington, DC ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, the low turnout at rallies held near state capitals across the country this weekend, and the supposed attempts by the US military to root out white nationalism from its ranks.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the arrest of Russian government critic Alexei Navalny, how his conviction for attempting to defraud French cosmetic giant Yves Rocher and his subsequent decision to violate the terms of his parole led to his current predicament, and why corporate media is so willing to overlook his rampant Islamophobia and unrepentant white nationalist views.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org, to discuss how crackdowns on civil liberties in the US ultimately seem to disproportionately target leftists and the alarming privacy implications of applications which track the development of children even before their birth.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to discuss the racist report issued by Trump's 1776 education commission, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's invective against multiculturalism, why the ugly sentiments revealed by such statements have always been a part of the American mythos, and the rapidly-climbing number of National Guardsmen being removed from inauguration duty after investigation.

