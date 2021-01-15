A Week Before Inauguration, Biden Already Managing Expectations

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ann Marie Kernen, Program Coordinator at the Center for Protest Law and & Litigation, a project of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, to discuss their massive, independent investigation into the would-be insurrection at the Capitol building, and why they think the shocking levels of collusion among state security forces exposed thus far show the investigation needs to be handled by groups unaligned with the US government.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by political analyst Mitchell Plitnick to discuss the new book he co-authored with Marc Lamont Hill, "Except For Palestine," why Palestinian solidarity has historically been 'off-limits' for so many liberals and self-described progressives, and why the dynamic is beginning to change.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of the new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss why so many NCAA athletes and coaches think college sports should be put on hold until the pandemic abates, the strange saga of speed skater-turned-Capitol rioter John Sullivan, and why right-wing media has become so fixated on him.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City, to discuss the road closures imposed throughout Washington DC by the National Guard ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, the insistence by the lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' that Trump was responsible for the actions of his client, and why so many are skeptical of Joe Biden's attempt to pass off $1,400 payments as $2,000 stimulus checks.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com