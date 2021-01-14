New Police/MAGA/GOP Connections Come Into Focus in Capitol Conspiracy

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Black, Advocacy Director of the COVID-19 Outreach Initiative with the People for Fairness Coalition, to discuss the group's "Vacant To Virus-Reduction" proposal, how vacant housing units can be used to address both the homelessness and public health crisis, and why those suffering from the former are so affected by the latter.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, the Coordinator of the US Out of Africa Network, a project of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the elections in Uganda which could see Gen. Yoweri Museveni re-elected for the seventh time, the fierce resistance he faces from singer-turned-candidate Bobi Wine, and the social media blackout which has resulted.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to discuss accusations that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez protected traffickers in exchange for drug money, why these latest claims stand to deal more damage to the embattled president than other previous allegations of large-scale drug deals involving Hernandez and his immediate family, and the impacts of the regime's failure to address the coronavirus epidemic or the recent hurricanes which devastated the country.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, "Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party," to discuss the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, how the would-be 'coup' at the Capitol is forcing Americans to confront the cozy relationship between US police and white supremacy, and why the latest developments show the political crisis in the US is only worsening amid the division of the ruling class.

