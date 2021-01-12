Writing on Wall For Elites in New “Prison House of Nations” — Journalist

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and co-author of the new book, “Viviremos: Venezuela vs. Hybrid War,” to discuss the domestic charges filed against 25 of the Trump supporters who overran the US capitol last week, the dubious media narratives which seemingly seek to present more forceful policing and surveillance as the solution to fascist violence, and why he believes referring to the mayhem in Washington as a “coup” downplays the real political violence implemented by the US government abroad.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK, to discuss the glowing media coverage of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccine program, why the Israeli refusal to distribute the dosages to Palestinians constitutes “medical apartheid,” and where the latest development fits into efforts to ensure a Jewish majority in historic Palestine.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People,” to discuss the appointment of the first Black Capitol Police chief in the wake of last week’s Trump-led insurrection, the connections between Czarist Russia as a “prison house of nations” and the emerging “Black Vichy class” composed of politicians like Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, and why he thinks the country is unprepared for what he sees an inevitable escalation in racial violence.

