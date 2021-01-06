Trump Supporters Heed POTUS' Call, Descend on DC to Fight For Soul of GOP

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss his new article, "What Happens January 6th, 20th & After?," why he sees the January 6th 'circus' of pro_trump supporters descending on Washington, DC as a central part of the fight for the Republican Party, and why he thinks 'the real problem' isn't Donald Trump but his 70 million supporters.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org to discuss the newly-formed Alphabet Workers Union made up of Google workers, why the workers felt the need to form a labor union, and how resistance to the US government's intrusive "Project Maven" artificial intelligence project ties into the workers' increasing awareness of their collective bargaining power.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Alan MacLeod to discuss his recent article "Fingers Point to US-Backed Gov’t in Colombia’s Ninetieth Massacre of the Year," why it appears left-wing former combatants are being targeted almost exclusively, and how the bipartisan US government support for the Colombian regime facilitates the deadly violence.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University, the curator of imixwhatilike.org, and author of “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power,” to discuss the activation of Wisconsin National Guard ahead of the announcement of whether the police officer who killed Jacob Blake will be held legally accountable, why it seems establishment Democrats only "engage Blackness on the foundations of popular culture," and how the increasing racialization of the two major parties in southern states points to the need for alternative political possibilities.

