British Court Blocks Assange Extradition as ‘Squad’ Backs Pelosi

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Denis Rogatyuk, a journalist, writer, and researcher, to discuss the news that a British judge has rejected the US government’s extradition request for Julian Assange, the next step campaign to secure the release of the imprisonments journalist and whistleblower, and what the upcoming elections may have in store for the Ecuadorian leftists who granted Assange asylum in 2012.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Cohen, journalist with Behind The Headlines, to discuss Nancy Pelosi’s fourth consecutive election as House Speaker, the campaign to “Force The Vote” for Medicare For All, and why he says recent developments have “exposed” the so-called ‘Squad’ and their high-profile media allies as sheepdogs for the Democratic Party.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist, columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss the Senate’s override of President Trump’s veto of the $740 billion military budget, the dozens of Democrats who joined Republicans to pass the massive spending bill, and why the Democratic Party is frequently referred to as the ‘graveyard of progressive social movements.’

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss Donald Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump’s push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the chaotic rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

