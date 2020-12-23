Trump & Democrats Make Strange Bedfellows in Calling for $2,000 Checks

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, host Jacquie Luqman and producer Wyatt Reed are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself,” to discuss Donald Trump's suggestion that he won't pass the COVID-19 mitigation deal unless the checks sent out are increased from $600 to $2,000, the priorities demonstrated by the numerous issues in vaccine distribution, and why the US response to the pandemic is so underwhelming in comparison to China's.

In the second segment, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Jeb Sprague, a research associate at the University of Cali Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political Economy, Social Change, and the Transnational Capitalist Class,” to discuss his new article on The Grayzone, "Covid-19 catch-22: Regime-change policies come packed with US pandemic relief," the various 'democracy promotion' organizations set to receive funding under the omnibus bill packaged with the coronavirus mitigation deal, and the impacts of such programs in the Caribbean and beyond.

Later in the show, Jacquie and Wyatt are joined by Chuck Modiano, Justice Journalist and Sports Writer at Deadspin, to discuss the implications of agreeing with Trump on his demand for more stimulus money, whether the changing of the guard at the top of DC's Metropolitan Police Department signals any real change in how city police interact with residents, and how Americans' lack of international focus informs what people ignore and allow in war crimes, presidential pardons, and even police abuse in American cities—and what that means for the struggle in the year to come.

