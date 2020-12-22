Happy Birthday, Sankara—Why Revolutionaries Must Mix Theory & Practice

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Ben Becker, Editor at Breakthrough News, to discuss the $900B COVID-19 relief package set to pass Congress, the stark differences in how the working and owning classes have fared amid the pandemic, and how anti-China and anti-Russia mainstream media narratives are hindering the global response to COVID-19.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Joe Lauria, editor of Consortium News, to discuss the recent cyberattacks alleged to have been carried out by Russia, the history of mainstream media taking US intelligence claims at face value, how the US political class and the cyber warfare segment of the military-industrial complex stand to gain from the developments, and why he thinks it's an attempt by hawks and hardliners to box in Biden on diplomacy before he enters the office.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Johanna Fernandez, assistant professor of history at Baruch College of the City University and author of the new book The Young Lords: A Radical History, to discuss the recent legal victory in the fight to free political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal, why the evidence set to be admitted is so crucial for proving Abu-Jamal's innocence, and the impact of the recent press conference she organized featuring figures like Colin Kaepernick and Angela Davis on the growing public outcry over Abu-Jamal's continued incarceration.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Edward Onaci, Associate Professor of History and African American & Africana Studies at Ursinus College and author of the book, "Free the Land: The Republic of New Afrika and the Pursuit of a Black Nation-State," to discuss the late Burkinabé revolutionary Thomas Sankara on his birthday, why the $600 COVID-19 relief checks have been met with such widespread derision and anger, and why it's so crucial that revolutionaries combine theory with practice.

