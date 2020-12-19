$1200 Checks Rejected in Senate As Congressional Shutdown Looms

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Levi Rickert, editor and publisher of Tribal Business News, as well as the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online, to discuss president-elect Joe Biden's nomination of New Mexico Representative Deb Halaand to Interior Secretary, why he sees the potential appointment as a hopeful sign, and the continuing impacts of the Trump administration on issues Native sovereignty.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the detention of three important social movement leaders by Colombian authorities, and the ongoing campaign of assassinations being carried out against some of the country's most vocal advocates for workers and marginalized communities.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our new weekly segment “The Red Spin Report." They discuss Barack Obama's interview with Bakari Sellers in which the former president voiced support for compensating college athletes, what Sellers' open embrace of Zionism says about his own perspective and aspirations, and the recent decision by Major League Baseball to formally designate the Negro Leagues as part of the MLB.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, the Co-Executive Director of the Truth Telling Project, and Director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign, to discuss the news that a Republican Senator has blocked an attempt to issue a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, the news that establishment Democrats worked together to deny Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a position on the Energy & Commerce Committee, and why truth-telling is considered so radical in a society founded on racial oppression.

