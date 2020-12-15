McConnell Ratifies Biden Win, But No Bipartisan Unity for COVID Relief

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jim Goodman, Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition and a 4th generation retired dairy farmer from Wisconsin, to discuss president-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Tom Vilsack of Secretary of Agriculture, whether the nominee is likely to represent an improvement over Trump's pick, and what Vilsack's "Mr. Monsanto" nickname signals about the future of agricultural policy under the incoming Biden administration.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, to discuss how the US government used the Patriot Act to conduct dragnet surveillance on all visitors to certain websites and the many lies exposed in Baltimore Police Department's defense of its "Aerial Investigation Research (AIR)" surveillance program.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by author Amanuel Biedemariam to discuss his book, “Eritrea and the USA: From Franklin Roosevelt to Barack Obama, and How Donald Trump Changed History,” the ongoing impacts of colonial occupation by western powers, and the US government's condemnation of unconfirmed Eritrean participation in the military conflict in Ethiopia.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, a lawyer, professor, and author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests,” to discuss the significance of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's recognition of Joe Biden as the victor in last month's presidential election, the resignation of Attorney General Bill Barr, and why he thinks "a unified progressive movement is possible" despite the non-stop corporate propaganda which inundates working people here

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com