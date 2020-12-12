Shutdown Avoided (For Now) As Sanders Tables Call For Direct Payments

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Patricia Gorky, software engineer and technology and security analyst, to discuss the antitrust lawsuit being brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission, 46 US states, as well as Washington, DC and Guam, the unsavory tactics Facebook seems to have used to secure its social media stranglehold, and why neither side of the dispute seems to have the interests of working people in mind.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nii Akuetteh, democracy activist, US-Africa relations analyst and former professor at Georgetown University, to discuss the apparent reelection of the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana, the rejection of the purported outcome of the vote by the opposition, and why the situation has become so violent.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of our weekly segment “The Red Spin Report.” They discuss the news that almost 7,000 student athletes have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as much of the NCAA plows ahead with college sports seasons, why the real number of coronavirus victims is likely much higher, and why Liberty University football coach Hugh Freeze's recent diagnosis comes as no surprise.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, assistant professor of Africana Studies and Political Science at Carleton College, Visiting Scholar with the Race and Capitalism Project at the University of Chicago, and author of the new book, “W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life in American History,” to discuss the last-minute stopgap measure passed by the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the leaked audio files in which Joe Biden demands that Black liberal leaders keep quiet about injustices perpetrated by police ahead of January's runoff elections in Georgia, and the continuing relevance of the US government's historic attempts to silence revolutionary Black figures like Paul Robeson.

