Pandemic Non-Response Shows the Bipartisan Logic of Neoliberalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Chris Smalls, labor activist and Founder of The Congress of Essential Workers, to discuss the new international wave of Amazon workers holding protests against their workplace conditions, his own alarming experience at the hands of the corporate behemoth's management, and why Smalls is now suing Amazon on behalf of himself and many other workers he says faced retribution for organizing their coworkers.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the decisive victory of the coalition headed by the PSUV party of President Nicolas at Venezuela's legislative elections on Sunday, why the US government has been working to delegitimize the elections long before they'd taken place and the impact of the results for working Venezuelans and their neighbors throughout the region.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Michael Fox to discuss his new podcast “Brazil on Fire,” how corporate media has consistently misportrayed the results of Brazil's recent municipal elections, and why the appointment of Lava Jato judge and former Bolsonaro administration Justice Minister Sergio Moro to Director of consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal is raising so many eyebrows.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brianna Griffith, producer and host of People's Republic Radio, to discuss the new comments by President-elect Joe Biden suggesting that he won't demand too many concessions from Republicans because he doesn't want to "embarrass" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, why ruling class calls for 'unity' ring so hollow to so many working people, the political priorities reflected by the policies of socialist governments (like that of Vietnam) and capitalist governments (like that of the US) in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, and the public backlash to Austin Mayor Steve Adler'sinsistence that his constituents "stay at home" from his timeshare in Mexico.

