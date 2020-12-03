Joint Chiefs Chairman Urges "Reality Check" as US Economy in Shambles

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by David Schultz, Professor of political science at Hamline University, to discuss the new figures from the Labor Department showing 712,000 more Americans filed for unemployment last week, and why the incoming administration of Joe Biden is unlikely to be able to tackle the public health crisis anytime soon.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire," to discuss the high-profile Democratic politicians who've recently walked back prior statements of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the huge uptick in public support for Palestinian statehood over the past decades, and the relationship between spurious accusations of antisemitism and the powerful forces intentionally conflating Zionism with Judaism.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Journalist Ahmed Kaballo to discuss his recent interview with Sudanese Information Minister Faisal Saleh, the cracks emerging in the recent US-backed attempt to normalize relations between Israel and Sudan, and why the Sudanese government is threatening to pull out of the deal if the country isn't removed from the US list of state terror sponsors.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist and whistleblower Coleen Rowley to discuss the news that a record-breaking 2,800 Americans died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the comment by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley that the Pentagon needs a “reality check” in its budgeting amid the pandemic, mainstream media coverage of President Trump's seemingly-frivolous allegations of 'voter fraud,' and why the appointments by the incoming administration of Joe Biden reveal the desire for 'great power competition' with Russia and China is a bipartisan affair.

