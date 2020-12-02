Trump Doubles Down on 'Vote Fraud' Power Grab as Obama Punches Left

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-host of the Renegade Culture podcast, to discuss the comment by former US President Barack Obama that politicians lose support when using “snappy” slogans like “defund the police," how Obama has historically served as a bulwark against progressive aspirations and policy demands, and why it seems the former president 'studied blackness rather than living it.'

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign, to discuss the significance of this weekend's Venezuelan parliamentary elections, the latest signs that Juan Guaido has lost his control over the country's opposition forces, and why the country's ability to hold elections despite continuing imperialist aggression represents a victory for Venezuela's democratic process.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Filmon Zerai, writer, independent analyst and an organizing member at Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation & Solidarity, to discuss the declaration of victory by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the forces of the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front, escalating human rights concerns in the Tigray region, and the response of the international community to the situation.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the new book, “Political Suicide: The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party,” to discuss the continuing relevance of the abolitionist John Brown on the anniversary of his execution in 1859, the latest in Donald Trump's attempt to occupy the Oval Office for four more years, and how Trump has managed to keep a 'vice-like grip' on the GOP base while giving voice to increasingly-farfetched claims of 'voter fraud' in the 2020 election.

