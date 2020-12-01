Democrat 'Incompetence' Could Cost as Millions Await Stimulus Package

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism,' to discuss the numerous economic posts in the Biden administration set to be filled by neoliberal figures, the recent statement by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the outlook for the United States economy is "extraordinarily uncertain," and why the $908B stimulus package just announced by a bipartisan group of Senators represents a "desperate move" by Congress.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, Editor of Tech for the People, to discuss how newly-announced data caps that Comcast is set to impose on its customers show why the telecom giant is frequently labeled 'the most hated company in America', how longstanding issues of racism and misogyny online came to light in public statements by former employees of Coinbase, and the significance of Ajit Pai's resignation as FCC Chair.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast, to discuss how the long-simmering frictions between establishment Democrats and the party's more progressive-leaning base are increasingly spilling over into public view, why the removal of Donald Trump from the White House doesn't mean the fight for liberation is over, and how organizing on a local level empowers communities to extract policy demands from the power structure.

