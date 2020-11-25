World Mourns Maradona Death as China Says Extreme Poverty Eliminated

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, Executive Director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, to discuss the recent exposé of mercenary security firm Tigerswan, the alarming tactics they used to infiltrate the Standing Rock anti-pipeline protests and sabotage the movement behind it, and the similarities between such tactics and the US government's COINTELPRO program.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, Professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University, to discuss the announcement by the Chinese government that the country has officially eliminated extreme poverty in the nation of 1.4 billion inhabitants, why the Chinese War on Poverty is being portrayed as a 'war on the poor' by mainstream corporate media, and how anti-war activists can best push back against attempts to gin up a 'New Cold War on China.'

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Amanuel Biedemariam, author of the book, “Eritrea and the USA: From Franklin Roosevelt to Barack Obama, and How Donald Trump Changed History,” to discuss military escalations between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the government of Ethiopia, the latest on the ultimatum given by the central government to abandon the capital of the Tigray region, and the role of the US government in the conflict.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of the new book “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing,” to discuss the death of world soccer and anti-imperialist icon Diego Maradona, worrying new joblessness numbers, and Joe Biden's apparent lack of interest in nominating Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to his cabinet.

