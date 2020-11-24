Progressives Look Beyond Duopoly as Biden Transition Takes Shape

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of Breakthrough News and the Punch-Out podcast and author of Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, to discuss apparent moves by the General Services Administration to begin the transition to a Joe Biden presidency, why current President Donald Trump would permit the process to begin, and why the news seems to show that Trump's efforts to maintain power beyond January have little support among the ruling class.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Mike Pappas, a family medicine physician, activist, and frequent contributor to LeftVoice.org, to discuss his new article, "Capitalist Competition Is Sabotaging the Race for a Vaccine," how individualist and self-interested attitudes stifle the kind of collaboration needed to address a global public health crisis, and how the latest developments in the push to provide a COVID-19 vaccine show that claims that capitalism encourages innovation are mere wishful thinking.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch, to discuss the massive protests which saw Guatemala's Congress burned on Saturday, the subsequent decision by the country's legislature to suspend efforts to foist widely-loathed budget on the Guatemalan people, and where the political situation there fits within the wave of resistance to neoliberal governments across Latin America.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of the Common Censored podcast with Lee Camp and the filmmaker behind the new documentary “Hard Road Of Hope," to discuss the certification of Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania by state election officials, how the healthcare industry is reaping record profits from the coronavirus pandemic, and why organization is the key to bringing about the kind of political system that puts people over profits.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com