Diverse Biden Appointments Signal Return to Intersectional Imperialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joe Lauria, Editor of Consortium News, to discuss the criticisms of Pres. Donald Trump's efforts to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan from former national security advisor H.R. McMaster, why it's so difficult to get justice for the victims of suspected war crimes in Afghanistan carried out by US soldiers and the recent horrifying report on the atrocities committed by Australian forces in the country.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, Editor of Tech for the People, to discuss the misleading rhetoric Facebook is using to justify crackdown on their critics, the troubling implications of Twitter's new "Fleet" function for user privacy, and the trade-offs between concerns about important privacy rights and public health when using cell phones to track the spread of COVID-19.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, Professor of Communication Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the new book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power, to discuss the news that Joe Biden is reportedly set to nominate the first woman director of US intelligence and the first Latino Director of Homeland Security, why appointing these figures does little to improve the broad economic prospects of those supposedly represented by such moves, and the alarming promise by Joe Biden to appoint Antony Blinken as Secretary of State.

