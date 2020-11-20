How Billionaires Made Off Like Bandits Amid Global Pandemic, Recession

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Omar Ocampo, a researcher with the Institute for Policy Studies, to discuss the new report on inequality.org which he recently co-authored, "Billionaire Wealth vs. Community Health," how a handful of massive corporations managed to accumulate so much wealth in a time of widespread impoverishment, and why establishment Democrats are offering so few solutions for working people.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Tunde Osazua, Coordinator of the the Black Alliance for Peace's US Out of Africa Network and a member of the End SARS Solidarity Network, to discuss the protest outside of the Nigerian embassy in Washington, DC, demanding the disbanding of the country's Special Anti-Robbery Squad, why the notorious unit has generated so much international attention, and how US imperialism offshores its most egregious violence.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of the Red Spin Sports podcast, for another edition of the new weekly segment "The Red Spin Report," to discuss the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on sports in the US, why so many college football players are committed to playing despite the public health crisis, and the latest worrisome statements from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and newly-elected Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kendrick Jackson, Civic and Social Innovation expert, to discuss last night's Verzuz livestream battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, how Barack Obama's latest memoir shows he changed himself to fit the political system (rather than vice versa), and why rap music is more likely a reflection of violence in oppressed communities than an instigator of it.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com