Black Power Shows How to Resist 'New Cold War With China' — Author

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Marvin G. Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan Studies at the Middle East Institute, to discuss the recent announcement that the US military is withdrawing thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, the various forces opposing US President Donald Trump's directive to do so, and what it all means for the country's future.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member of the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the elections slated for next year in Libya and the role of the US and the EU in destabilizing the once-prosperous country.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the suggestion by Russian President Vladimir Putin that it would be “suicidal” for the Armenian government to back out of the ceasefire with Azerbaijan which the Russian government recently brokered, and why so many Armenians were outraged over the perceived surrender to Azerbaijan.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror,” to discuss the latest in US President Trump's legal efforts to overturn his apparent loss to Democrat Joe Biden, his latest article on Black Agenda Report, "How the Black Movement Teaches Us to Fight Cold Wars Both Old and New," and why China's "win-win" diplomacy offers such a compelling alternative to the strongarm foreign policy tactics of the US government.

