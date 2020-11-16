3 Antifascists Stabbed as Trump Supporters, Proud Boys Descend on DC

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Founder & Executive Director of One People's Project, to discuss the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on Washington, DC, this weekend, how the city and police worked with the right-wingers to set the stage for a night of violence which culminated in the stabbing of three anti-fascist activists, and why so few liberals—who celebrated the defeat of Donald Trump there just weeks ago—were unwilling to protect Black Lives Matter Plaza from being overrun by Proud Boys.

In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jason Dzubow, an immigration attorney, partner at Dzubow & Pilcher, PLLC and blogger at www.asylumist.com, to discuss the appointment of Cecilia Muñoz to Joe Biden's immigration team, why her previous efforts to enforce family separations under President Obama have immigration advocates so worried, and why a Biden presidency is unlikely to push for progressive reforms to the immigration system.

In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Garaffa, editor of Tech for the People, to discuss the top Silicon Valley executives appointed to Joe Biden's transition team, the wave of right-wing individuals moving away from traditional social media platforms to Parler and the latest in the efforts by the US government to force TikTok's Chinese owners to sell the company to a US-based business entity.

Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Devyn Springer, cultural worker, host of the Groundings Podcast, and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation, to discuss his new poem "the apocalypse," the resignation of Peru's recent 'interim' President Manuel Merino, and what solidarity looks like in a post-pandemic world.

